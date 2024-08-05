Yorktown, Va. (July 29, 2024) Master-at-Arms Third Class Jared Olander, assigned to the Security Department on-board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, is presented with a letter of commendation by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all-hands awards event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 07.29.2024
Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
This work, NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.