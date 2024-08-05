Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 3 of 4]

    NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 29, 2024) Master-at-Arms Third Class Jared Olander, assigned to the Security Department on-board Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, is presented with a letter of commendation by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all-hands awards event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 19:50
    Photo ID: 8572098
    VIRIN: 240729-N-TG517-7038
    Resolution: 5330x2964
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Nelson Chapel
    All-hands awards

