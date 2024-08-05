Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors conquer time ruck march [Image 8 of 8]

    Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors conquer time ruck march

    ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Carter Cooper, an 11B infantryman assigned to the Virginia National Guard, recovers after a a timed ruck march held during the Army National Guard’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition Aug. 5, 2024, at the Ethan Allen Firing Range near Jericho, Vermont. Over five days of competition, 14 of the nation’s top Army National Guard Soldiers and NCOs will face a series of rigorous challenges, including multiple ruck marches, weapons proficiency tests, a written exam and an appearance board. The top competitors will go on to represent the Army National Guard in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 18:47
    Photo ID: 8571981
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-SM601-1009
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

