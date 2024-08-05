Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors conquer time ruck march

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers relax and recover after a timed ruck march held during the Army National Guard’s 2024 Best Warrior Competition Aug. 5, 2024, at the Ethan Allen Firing Range near Jericho, Vermont. Over five days of competition, 14 of the nation’s top Army National Guard Soldiers and NCOs will face a series of rigorous challenges, including multiple ruck marches, weapons proficiency tests, a written exam and an appearance board. The top competitors will go on to represent the Army National Guard in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

