U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, hands a guidon Col. Claudine Eid, 97th Medical Group (MDG) commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. Eid replaced Col. Daniel Roberts as the new 97th MDG commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8571764
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-KM205-1055
|Resolution:
|3783x2517
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th MDG Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.