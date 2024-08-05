Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th MDG Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    97th MDG Change of Command 2024

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, hands a guidon Col. Claudine Eid, 97th Medical Group (MDG) commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. Eid replaced Col. Daniel Roberts as the new 97th MDG commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8571764
    VIRIN: 240628-F-KM205-1055
    Resolution: 3783x2517
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 97th MDG Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus AFB
    97th AMW
    97th MDG

