Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    54th ARS Change of Command 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    54th ARS Change of Command 2024

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Masterson, 97th Operations Group commander, hands a guidon to Lt. Col. Broderick Lockett, 54th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 21, 2024. Lockett replaced Lt. Col. Sarah Bulinski as commander of the 54th ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8571763
    VIRIN: 240621-F-KM205-8808
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th ARS Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    54th ARS Change of Command 2024
    97th MDG Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    97th AMW
    54th ARS
    97th OG
    97th TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download