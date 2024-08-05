U.S. Air Force Col. John Masterson, 97th Operations Group commander, hands a guidon to Lt. Col. Broderick Lockett, 54th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 21, 2024. Lockett replaced Lt. Col. Sarah Bulinski as commander of the 54th ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8571763
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-KM205-8808
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 54th ARS Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.