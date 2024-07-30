Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Van Voorhis Elementary School [Image 3 of 4]

    Van Voorhis Elementary School

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Shannon Collins    

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Van Voorhis Elementary School, the oldest school on Fort Knox in Kentucky, has been under construction for the past two years, to become a state-of-the art, 21st century school. It will have a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 13. Photo taken July 18, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Shannon Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8570538
    VIRIN: 240718-A-SQ495-1311
    Resolution: 3804x2192
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Van Voorhis Elementary School [Image 4 of 4], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    school laptops
    school learning hubs
    Van Voorhis Elementary School
    educational signs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Knox updates its oldest elementary school, opens doors in August

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download