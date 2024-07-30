The blue neighborhood is one of five learning hubs, a central space used for projects, breakout sessions and activitiesas part of the 21st century renovation to the Van Voorhis Elementary School on Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 18, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Shannon Collins)
This work, school learning hubs [Image 4 of 4], by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox updates its oldest elementary school, opens doors in August
