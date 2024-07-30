Funeral service of 29th CMC General Alfred M. Gray Jr

The Chaplain of the Marine Corps, RADM Carey H. Cash, concludes the funeral service for the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Alfred M. Gray Jr. The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the eight living former commandants of the Marine Corps gather toward the center of the aisle as Honorary Pallbearers inside Fort Meyer Memorial Chapel, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2024. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years and was the Commandant from 1987 to 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Captain Brenda McCarthy)

