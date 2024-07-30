Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral service of 29th CMC General Alfred M. Gray Jr [Image 4 of 5]

    Funeral service of 29th CMC General Alfred M. Gray Jr

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Brenda McCarthy 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, after giving a eulogy, passes by the flag-draped casket of the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Alfred M. Gray Jr., at the Fort Meyer Memorial Chapel, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2024. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years and was the Commandant from 1987 to 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Captain Brenda McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8570231
    VIRIN: 240729-M-PR577-1005
    Resolution: 6944x4429
    Size: 18.75 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral service of 29th CMC General Alfred M. Gray Jr [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Brenda McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

