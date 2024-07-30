The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, after giving a eulogy, passes by the flag-draped casket of the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Alfred M. Gray Jr., at the Fort Meyer Memorial Chapel, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2024. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years and was the Commandant from 1987 to 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Captain Brenda McCarthy)

Date Taken: 07.29.2024
Funeral service of 29th CMC General Alfred M. Gray Jr