    USS Paul Ignatius Sailors Hold Resiliency Fair [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Paul Ignatius Sailors Hold Resiliency Fair

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 18, 2024) - Sailors to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) participate in a football game during a resiliency resource fair onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 18, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Fair
    NAVSTA Rota
    Resiliency
    USS Paul Ignatius

