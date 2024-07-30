USS Paul Ignatius Sailors Hold Resiliency Fair

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 18, 2024) - Cmdr. Corry Lougee, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), speaks to Sailors and their family members during a resiliency resource fair onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, July 18, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

