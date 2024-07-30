Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Sacagawea [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Sacagawea

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade lands aboard Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2), off the coast of Jinhae, South Korea, July 31, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8569956
    VIRIN: 240731-N-IX266-1001
    Resolution: 1536x1369
    Size: 478.25 KB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Sacagawea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Korea
    MSC
    MSCFE

