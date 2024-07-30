U.S. Army Assault Helicopters Conduct Deck Landings on USNS Sacagawea

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade lands aboard Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2), off the coast of Jinhae, South Korea, July 31, 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (2-2 CAB) conducted deck landings with U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters aboard Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2), July 30-31, 2024.



The aircraft crews from Assault Helicopter Battalion 2-2 CAB practiced single-spot deck landings aboard USNS Sacagawea, off the coast of Jinhae, South Korea, to certify nine crew members and 13 pilots in landing on a ship.



The DLQs were conducted through coordination between Military Sealift Command Office-Korea, USNS Sacagawea, and crews from Assault Helicopter Battalion 2-2 CAB to qualify or reset their crew on single-spot DLQ currency.



The training environment was also an opportunity for Army aircrews to ensure maritime air movement capability and readiness.



“Combining the expertise of professional civilian mariners aboard USNS Sacagawea, and the joint efforts between U.S. Army’s 2-2 CAB and MSCO-Korea personnel, this evolution provided a valuable opportunity to enhance interoperability between all involved,” said Cmdr. Patrick J. Moore, commanding officer, MSCO-Korea. “Overall, there was great collaboration between MSCO-K, USNS Sacagawea, and the soldiers of 2-2 CAB.”



The event was executed safely and without incident.



Commander, Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.