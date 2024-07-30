USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps

240802-N-LY941-1004

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA. (Aug. 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a ceremony to recognize the 77th birthday of the Medical Service Corps at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 2. Lt. Cmdr. Douglas Chang and Lt. Mellisha Bedminster, both medical service officers, cut the cake during celebration. The Medical Service Corps was established after the end of World War II. On Aug. 4, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the Army-Navy Medical Service Corps Act, establishing a permanent officer category to complement the existing medical department officer corps. This legislation ensured that our country’s critical wartime medical specialties would always be there to support the naval Forces.(U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

