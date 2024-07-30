Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps [Image 1 of 2]

    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps

    CUBA

    08.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    240802-N-LY941-1003
    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA. (Aug 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a ceremony to recognize the 77th birthday of the Medical Service Corps at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 2. Medical Service Officers deployed to Guantanamo Bay participated in the ceremony to honor the establishment of the MSC which took place Aug. 4, 1947 when President Harry Truman signed the Army Navy Medical Service Corps Act, establishing a permanent officer category to complement the existing medical department officer corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8569945
    VIRIN: 240802-N-LY941-1003
    Resolution: 2142x2856
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps
    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Service Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download