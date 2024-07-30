USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay observes 77th birthday of Medical Service Corps

240802-N-LY941-1003
GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA. (Aug 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay held a ceremony to recognize the 77th birthday of the Medical Service Corps at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 2. Medical Service Officers deployed to Guantanamo Bay participated in the ceremony to honor the establishment of the MSC which took place Aug. 4, 1947 when President Harry Truman signed the Army Navy Medical Service Corps Act, establishing a permanent officer category to complement the existing medical department officer corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
