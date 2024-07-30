Promotions aboard Boxer

Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Hewitt, assigned to combat cargo aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Leonardtown, Maryland, addresses Boxer Sailors and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) following his promotion ceremony on the flight deck as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

