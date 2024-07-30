Promotions aboard Boxer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Cmdr. Brian Sorge, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Hazen, North Dakota, addresses Sailors following his promotion ceremony on the flight deck as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 21:05
    Photo ID: 8569846
    VIRIN: 240801-N-MH008-1234
    Resolution: 4075x2717
    Size: 787.93 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HAZEN, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    promotion
    USMC
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Navy

