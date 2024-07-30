Loading 249

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, loads an M249 Squad Assault Weapon at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 4, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 20:09
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition

