Pistol Qualification

Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, shoots a pistol at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 4, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 Photo ID: 8569813 Resolution: 7008x4672 Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US