Sgt. Kali Dwyer, a supply sergeant with the 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire National Guard, qualifies with her pistol while moving and engaging pop-up targets at B Range on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 3.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:23 Photo ID: 8569021 VIRIN: 240803-O-HX738-5179 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.94 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking aim at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.