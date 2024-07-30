Sgt. Kali Dwyer, a supply sergeant with the 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire National Guard, qualifies with her pistol while moving and engaging pop-up targets at B Range on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 3.
|08.03.2024
|08.04.2024 09:23
|8569021
|240803-O-HX738-5179
|5472x3648
|9.94 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|0
This work, Taking aim at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn