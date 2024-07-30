Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watch your lane at Devens

    Watch your lane at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Sgt. Kali Dwyer, a supply sergeant with the 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire National Guard, qualifies with her pistol in a kneeling position against pop-up targets at B Range on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 3.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8569020
    VIRIN: 240803-O-HX738-7778
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Watch your lane at Devens
    Taking aim at Devens

    Massachusetts
    New Hampshire National Guard
    54th Troop Command
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

