    Seattle Seafair 2024: Blue Angels over Seattle [Image 7 of 7]

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Blue Angels over Seattle

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team fly over Seattle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week Aug. 3, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024
    Photo ID: 8568784
    VIRIN: 240803-N-BT947-2650
    Resolution: 4826x3217
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seattle Seafair 2024: Blue Angels over Seattle [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fleet week
    ships
    parade
    seattle seafair
    parade of ships
    SeafairFleetWeek

