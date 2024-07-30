Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAPFEST 2024 [Image 28 of 36]

    LEAPFEST 2024

    WEST KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper descends to drop zone using his MC-6 Parachute during Leapfest 2024 at Glenrock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 3, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8568642
    VIRIN: 240803-A-BZ540-1067
    Resolution: 5072x3350
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: WEST KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US
    This work, LEAPFEST 2024 [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

