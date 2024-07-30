A German Paratrooper descends to drop zone using their MC-6 Parachute during Leapfest 2024 at Glenrock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 3, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

Date Taken: 08.03.2024
Location: WEST KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US