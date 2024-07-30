Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Chuck Hawkins is promoted to lieutenant colonel in a ceremony at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Aug. 03, 2024. Hawkins is the 117th Force Support Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAJ Chuck Hawkins is promoted in a ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

