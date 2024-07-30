U.S. Air Force Maj. Chuck Hawkins is promoted to lieutenant colonel in a ceremony at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Aug. 03, 2024. Hawkins is the 117th Force Support Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)
This work, MAJ Chuck Hawkins is promoted in a ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.