146th Airlift Wing Hosts Resiliency Day Training

Directors of Psychological Health (DPH), Mrs. Chrystal Crawford and Mrs. Jessica Raygoza host an open panel discussing Suicide Awareness with California Air National Guard Airmen assigned with the 146th Airlift Wing onboard Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu's theatre during a stand-down Resiliency Day, Aug. 2, 2024. Additional training events, including a Sexual Assault and Prevention brief, were organized and executed through the 146th Airlift Wing's resiliency team, which included the wing's Chaplain, U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Aaron Bayles, both Directors of Psychological Health (DPH), Mrs. Chrystal Crawford and Mrs. Jessica Raygoza, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), Mrs. Laurel Tidemanson, and the Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager, Mrs. Julie Morency, who provided Airmen the opportunity to choose from a plethora of breakout sessions in line with fortifying Comprehensive Airmen Fitness (CAF), the U.S. Air Force's holistic, strength-based, integrated framework that plays a role in sustaining a fit, resilient and ready force. These breakout sessions ranged from a "wealth and well-being" financial freedom seminar, a "Spiritual Resiliency" course led by the 146th Chaplains, a course on recognizing unconscious biases, as well as a motivational guest speaker Mr. Ricky Martin, a former National Football League player, and Mrs. Lisa Hamlin, a Wellness Specialist, who delivered speeches on building success and healthy eating habits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

