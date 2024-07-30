146th Airlift Wing Hosts Resiliency Day Training

Mr. Micahel Mancusi, a Department of Defense approved financial planner from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Mrs. Julie Morency, the 146th Airlift Wing Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager, host a financial wellness course for California Air National Guard Airmen during a stand-down Resiliency Day at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Aug. 2, 2024. The scheduled events were organized and executed through the 146th Airlift Wing's resiliency team, which included the wing's Chaplain, U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Aaron Bayles, both Directors of Psychological Health (DPH), Mrs. Chrystal Crawford and Mrs. Jessica Raygoza, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), Mrs. Laurel Tidemanson, and the Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager, Mrs. Julie Morency, who provided Airmen the opportunity to choose from a diverse range of breakout sessions. These sessions, in line with fortifying Comprehensive Airmen Fitness (CAF), the U.S. Air Force's holistic, strength-based, integrated framework that plays a role in sustaining a fit, resilient and ready force, covered topics such as a "wealth and well-being" financial freedom seminar, a "Spiritual Resiliency" course led by the 146th Chaplains, a course on recognizing unconscious biases, as well as a motivational guest speaker Mr. Ricky Martin, a former National Football League player, and Mrs. Lisa Hamlin, a Wellness Specialist, who delivered speeches on building success and healthy eating habits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

