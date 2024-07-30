Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes [Image 22 of 26]

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, receive instructions on the E3B (Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge) task portion of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 3, 2024. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8568052
    VIRIN: 240803-A-KL045-2197
    Resolution: 2550x3810
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EABestSquad, StrongerTogether, EUCOM, USArmy, target_news_europe

