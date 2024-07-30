U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Behr, assigned to V Corps, receives instructions before starting the E3B (Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge) task portion of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 3, 2024. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 12:27 Photo ID: 8568055 VIRIN: 240803-A-KL045-5861 Resolution: 6849x5464 Size: 26 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.