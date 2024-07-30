126th and 183rd Civil Engineers Support the 177th

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Reith, non-commissioned officer In charge of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, 126th Civil Engineering Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard secures a flexible duct air supply to a drop ceiling air diffuser on August 2, 2024 at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Members of 126th and 183rd CES are in New Jersey to assist the 177th Fighter Wing with the completion of facility modernization projects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Vincent Lang)

