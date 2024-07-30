U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayce Watts, power production technician of the 183rd Civil Engineering Squadron inspects a ceiling opening as he prepares to route a wiring connection at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.,August 2, 2024. Members of 126th and 183rd CES are in New Jersey to assist the 177th Fighter Wing with the completion of facility modernization projects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Vincent Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 10:23 Photo ID: 8567983 VIRIN: 240802-Z-DM130-1001 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 6.92 MB Location: NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 126th and 183rd Civil Engineers Support the 177th [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Vincent Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.