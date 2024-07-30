Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th and 183rd Civil Engineers Support the 177th [Image 1 of 2]

    126th and 183rd Civil Engineers Support the 177th

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayce Watts, power production technician of the 183rd Civil Engineering Squadron inspects a ceiling opening as he prepares to route a wiring connection at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.,August 2, 2024. Members of 126th and 183rd CES are in New Jersey to assist the 177th Fighter Wing with the completion of facility modernization projects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Vincent Lang)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 10:23
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
