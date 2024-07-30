Getting ready to rappel at Devens

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Jake Kistler, 14, of Windham, N.H., gets secured to the belay line by Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Glidden, of the New Hampshire National Guard, on the rappelling tower at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 2.

Date Taken: 08.02.2024
Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US