Going down

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Randell, of the New Hampshire National Guard, guides Civil Air Patrol Cadet Alique Valeres, 13, of Concord, N.H., through his first descent on the rappelling tower at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 2.

