CORONADO, Calif (Aug. 2, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands relieves Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo my Mass Communication Specialist 1st Keypher Strombeck/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:38 Photo ID: 8567486 VIRIN: 240802-N-EZ002-2002 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 2.28 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.