Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO – Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III relieved Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids as commander, Naval Special Warfare Command during a change of command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, Aug. 2.



Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti attended the ceremony and provided welcoming remarks by thanking Davids for his innovative leadership in ensuring Naval Special Warfare (NSW) provides access and capabilities to the warfighter.



“You provided options to our Nation's decision makers every single day, keeping our most elite warriors--our naval commandos--at the forefront of the changing character of war, finding, testing, and using new technologies and innovating to ensure that we would be postured and ready to respond to any threat anytime and anywhere,” said Franchetti. “Keith, you will leave behind an incredible legacy through those that you have trained, mentored, and led, but you will also be known for your laser focus on prioritizing and reinvigorating the connection between the Fleet and Naval Special Warfare. This is a game changer for our Nation.”



Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, was the presiding officer and guest speaker. In his remarks, Fenton praised Davids’ leadership. He highlighted his commitment to preparing NSW for increased challenges and risks. Fenton emphasized the importance of Davids’ transformative changes to ensure NSW’s relevance to the Joint Force and Fleet, its survivability, and lethality in defense of the Nation.



"During his watch, Davids ensured that the next generation of our naval commandos is prepared for the volatile, uncertain, and complex world at our doorstep. Our commandos continuously push the bounds of what is possible and achieve what others deem impossible," said Fenton. "Across the globe, our naval commandos provide new options and opportunities for our joint force, creating a range of dilemmas for our adversaries should they choose the path of crisis or conflict."



Davids assumed command of Naval Special Warfare Command in August 2022. During his tenure, he strengthened NSW’s integration with Fleet, Joint, and Coalition partners and ensured NSW’s ability to respond to global threats anytime, anywhere.



"As we speak, our teammates are conducting sensitive maritime missions in multiple theaters around the globe,” Davids said. “They are closing gaps in national intelligence, strengthening strategic partnerships, helping friends and allies build their resilience, and fielding new capabilities that make the naval commando force extremely valuable to both the Joint Force and the Navy. This force is invaluable in peacetime, in crisis, and, should deterrence fail, in conflict as well."



The ceremony marks the end of a two-year command tour for Davids, who graduated from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Assessment, Selection and Training with Class 177. He commanded at all operational and component levels of Special Operations, including service as commander, South Operations Command South. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director for Joint Interagency Task Force South.



His operational tours include platoon commander tours at SEAL Team Two; element leader and squadron operations officer tours at Naval Special Warfare Development Group; executive officer of SEAL Team Seven; commanding officer of SEAL Team One, and commander of Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, Iraq. He has made numerous operational deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, the Pacific, and Europe.



"Life's greatest gift is doing hard work that is worth doing with people you love,” Davids said to his friends, family, and staff. “The Navy and the Special Operations communities have allowed me to enjoy that for over three decades. To cap it off, serving with all of you has been the biggest honor of my life.”



Davids welcomed Sands and his family and spoke to the journey that lies ahead under his leadership.



“Today marks the dawn of a new chapter,” said Davids. “NSW’s future is extremely bright with Rear. Adm. Milton “Jamie” Sands at the helm. I have no doubt you will continue to thrive under his strategic vision and leadership.”



Sands, a native of Farmington, Connecticut and 1992 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, most recently served as chief of staff, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



With an eye to the future and his priorities, Sands expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Naval Special Warfare Command staff for ensuring a seamless transition. He also extended thanks to his family for their unwavering support and commended Davids for his visionary leadership and for leaving behind a strong, professional force.

"We will remain focused on producing and deploying the world's finest, most creative, and most lethal maritime special operations force. While we don't get to choose the threats we face, we do get to choose our priorities, our approaches, and our evolution as a force,” Sands said. “Our actions will be enabled by the NSW foundation of character, grit, professionalism, and competence. Throughout it all, our number one priority will remain our most valuable and important asset: our people."





Over 10,000 strong, NSW includes approximately 3,000 Sea, Air, Land operators; 700 Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen; 4,600 combat support and combat service support personnel, 700 reservists and 1,200 civilian teammates.



NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.



