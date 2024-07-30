Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11

    240802-N-SS900-1006 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 2, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, puts a lieutenant rank tab on the uniform of Lt. Elliot Eagerton, chief staff officer, from Florence, South Carolina, during an awards-at-quarters at Commander Submarine Squadron 11, Aug. 2, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    officer
    promotion
    Sailor
    submarine
    AAQ
    CSS-11

