    Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11

    240802-N-SS900-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 2, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, administers the oath of office to Lt. Elliot Eagerton, chief staff officer, from Florence, South Carolina, for his promotion to lieutenant during an awards-at-quarters at Commander Submarine Squadron 11, Aug. 2, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

