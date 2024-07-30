240802-N-SS900-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 2, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, administers the oath of office to Lt. Elliot Eagerton, chief staff officer, from Florence, South Carolina, for his promotion to lieutenant during an awards-at-quarters at Commander Submarine Squadron 11, Aug. 2, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8567181
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-SS900-1003
|Resolution:
|6177x4118
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.