NAVSUP FLCJ makes progress to deliver food to Navy warfighters

Capt. Matthew Bolls, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, NAVSUP FLCJ Logistics Support Officer, meets with the Subsistence Prime Vendor at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, January 18, 2024, to discuss the Navy’s unique requirements and needs, and provide firsthand insight into the customer perspective. (Courtesy photo)

