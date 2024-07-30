NAVSUP FLCJ makes progress to deliver food to Navy warfighters

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - Recently, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville’s Subsistence Prime Vendor team at site Naval Station Mayport, Florida, has started working to improve the fill rates of provisions to Sailors serving on ships.



The team discovered the vendor fill rate was below the contractual threshold of 98 percent.



“To address this, we started dialogue with NAVSUP’s Food Service Division and (Defense Logistics Agency) Troop Support (TS) in Philadelphia to discuss how we can uncover the issues, understand contract exceptions, and begin monthly drumbeats to report progress,” said Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, Logistics Support Officer.



Using the “Get Real, Get Better” approach, Hodsdon and his team conducted vendor engagements with DLA-TS and hosted a tour of Naval Station Mayport, Florida, and a lunch onboard the USS Cooperstown (LCS-23) earlier this year to give the vendor a first-hand look at the onboard food operations.



“We played two Navy videos which highlighted customer mission and the critical relationship with contractors, which were well-received and appreciated,” Hodsdon said.



One example Hodsdon brought up to the vendor is the ships were receiving salt in individual packaged shakers instead of 5 pound bags.



“The salt manufacturer was experiencing a manufacturing issue, which prevented them from supplying the 5 pound bags,” Hodsdon said. “This unique size is integral to shipboard food preparation, storage, and freshness.”



When Hodsdon’s team invited the vendor to tour the ship and have lunch onboard, the vendor was able to see the impact of the problem.



“This was eye opening and educational,” he said. “This engagement was extremely beneficial and helps us continue to support our unique requirements and best support our warfighters afloat.”



One of other issues identified was the lack of communication between the vendor and the ships on the food items that were special order requiring additional lead time for delivery and items that were not in stock. The Sailors ordering the food items were unaware that certain items were out of stock or required longer lead times for delivery than others.



“The lead time list when we started has now reduced from 156 to 70 items along with the initiative to maintain stock on special order items identified in our core menu have improved and continues to reflect in deliveries and quality of life for our warfighters,” Hodsdon said.



Now the vendor provides an active, updated list of special order items and regularly communicates the list to ordering personnel. Lines of communication between the vendor and the Sailors are now maintained and the SPV team is continuing to work to find areas of improvement with the vendor.

