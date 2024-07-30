Community unites: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DFMWR to host exciting expo for Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities to explore, connect

The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) is hosting a Community Expo Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FMWR Special Events Center, Bldg. 237 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The goal of the Expo is to bring the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities together and highlight the diverse programs, services, and facilities available at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. It offers the community a chance to engage with various agencies, discover the resources at their disposal, and explore the surrounding area.

