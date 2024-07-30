Community unites: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DFMWR to host exciting expo for Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities to explore, connect

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) is hosting a Community Expo Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FMWR Special Events Center, Bldg. 237 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The goal of the Expo is to bring the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities together and highlight the diverse programs, services, and facilities available at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. It offers the community a chance to engage with various agencies, discover the resources at their disposal, and explore the surrounding area. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) is hosting a Community Expo Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DFMWR Special Events Center, Bldg. 237, on Rhine Ordnance Barracks.



The goal of the event is to bring the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities together and highlight the diverse programs, services, and facilities available at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. It offers the community a chance to engage with various agencies, discover the resources available, and explore/become better acquainted with the surrounding area and what it has to offer.



"Family and MWR has organized expos before, focusing solely on FMWR programs and sponsors, usually held at the Kazabra Club or Pulaski Park,” said Lisa Hartmann, chief of DFMWR’s marketing branch. “This marks the inaugural community-wide expo where ALL the directorates under USAG Rheinland-Pfalz are also included!"



Hartmann said that several external agencies and private service organizations registered to participate in the Community Expo this year, to include the education office, the German American Community Office (GACO), the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), Community Bank, the United Service Organization (USO), along with a few other private organizations are all participating in the event.



"We have giveaways totaling $3K in value,” said Hartmann, “featuring prizes like $500 and $1000 gift certificates for Outdoor Recreation trips, as well as packages from MWR programs like bowling and golf, comedy show tickets, KMC Onstage season tickets, aquatics monthly passes, and Arts & Crafts hands-on clay classes!”



Upon arrival, visitors will be provided with a passport that requires stamps to be collected from different tables/programs visited; the passport should be filled with stamps to be eligible for prize drawings, she said.



Visitors will have access to a wide variety of service information and fun activities: Food and beverages will be readily available, courtesy of two food trucks on-site; children can partake in various activities such as face painting, enjoying cotton candy and other treats, two bouncy castles for entertainment, and a fun children's archery experience.



The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cake cutting, by USAG Rheinland-Pfalz command team leaders, who will also provide some event opening remarks.



“This event is specifically designed with newcomers in mind; scheduled during summer break, and tailored to be family-friendly,” Hartmann said. “Our aim is for this event to become a recurring annual tradition that the community looks forward to year after year.”



There is no cost to come out, and no registration necessary! For more information, please visit the FMWR website at https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/view-event/community-expo/6483062/90502



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.