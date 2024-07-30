Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | Local media teams arrive at MCAS Iwakuni to interview V-22 aircraft crew [Image 3 of 7]

    RD24 | Local media teams arrive at MCAS Iwakuni to interview V-22 aircraft crew

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Members of local Japanese media outlets interview U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as part of a media event taking place during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 30, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Japan
    Osprey
    VMM-265
    MV-22
    resolutedragon
    RD24

