Japanese media board an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as part of a media event taking place during Exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Marine Corps Aircraft Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 30, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:09 Photo ID: 8565285 VIRIN: 240730-M-BL115-1030 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 12.49 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RD24 | Local media teams arrive at MCAS Iwakuni to interview V-22 aircraft crew [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.