Truman's COMPTUEX

240730-N-SW048-1373 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) A E/A-18G Growler, attached to the “Main Battery” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144, connects to a catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Juky 30. TThe Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

