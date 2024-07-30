240730-N-JR318-1043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 30. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:03 Photo ID: 8565283 VIRIN: 240730-N-JR318-1043 Resolution: 3439x2456 Size: 937.72 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.