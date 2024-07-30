Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTI 11B ALC War Phase [Image 65 of 68]

    RTI 11B ALC War Phase

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve forces conduct the 36 hour Situational Training Exersize (STX) war phase in the Regional Training Institute's Infantry Advanced Leaders Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 25, 2024. Advanced Leaders Course is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8565237
    VIRIN: 240727-Z-AA072-1350
    Resolution: 4810x3207
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTI 11B ALC War Phase [Image 68 of 68], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat
    STX
    ALC
    infantry
    National Guard
    11B

