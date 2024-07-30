RTI 11B ALC War Phase

U.S. Army Soldiers from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve forces conduct the 36 hour Situational Training Exersize (STX) war phase in the Regional Training Institute's Infantry Advanced Leaders Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 25, 2024. Advanced Leaders Course is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to Staff Sgt. an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

