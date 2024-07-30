Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 ARW commander takes final flight at MacDill [Image 3 of 3]

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, poses for a photo alongside friends, family and fellow service members following his final flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 23, 2024. Bingham will relinquish command of the 6th ARW at the change of command ceremony on August 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    This work, 6 ARW commander takes final flight at MacDill [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

